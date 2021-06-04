UP’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches close to 97.4%; higher than national average

As Covid-19 recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh continues to be better, the state on Thursday recorded the recovery rate at 97.4%, which is higher than the national average. A better recovery rate is an indicative of milder cases in the state and lesser deaths.

Under its Covid-19 control strategy of ‘Trace-Test-Treat’, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has conducted 3,18,714 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which nearly 1.40 lakh were RT-PCR examinations.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also crossed the 50 million Covid-19 tests frontier earlier this week. The state has so far tested 5,07,23,809 samples for the coronavirus infection.

With 1,175 positive cases on Thursday, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) has come down to 0.3% and has been lesser than 1% for over a week now. The weekly positivity rate stands at nearly 0.475%.

The daily positivity rate (TPR) is much higher in Kerala (15.22%), followed by Tamil Nadu (nearly 15%), West Bengal (nearly 12%) and Maharashtra (nearly 6%). It is to be noted that Covid-19 testing in the above mentioned states has also been much less as compared to Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has also been able to prove wrong the apprehensions of specialists that the state would become a hot spot of Covid-19 cases, where more than a lakh cases would surface every day and active cases would reach 30 lakhs.

On the contrary, the active caseload in Uttar Pradesh has declined to 22,877 cases from a high of over 3,10,783 cases in the span of just 35 days and the fresh cases have been below 2,000 for six straight days in a row. On April 30, the number of active cases stood at 3.10 lakh.

Signalling control over the spread of coronavirus infection, two districts of Uttar Pradesh--Kanpur Dehat and Shravasti reported no fresh case of Covid-19 infection, whereas as many as 37 districts logged fresh cases in just single digit and no district reported fresh cases in three digits in the last 24 hours. The patients in home isolation have also been reduced to nearly 12,000 now.

The special testing drive in ne 97,941 revenue villages to save rural areas from Covid-19 disease with the help of over 4 lakh members of 73,441 surveillance committees has been playing a crucial role in checking the spread of the infection.

The government is getting nearly 2 lakh tests through 8,000 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) done in the rural areas of the state everyday. Surveillance of 17,16,24,758 people have so far been done by the surveillance committees in the remote areas of the state.