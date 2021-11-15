UP's Kanpur reports 123 Zika virus cases so far, active cases at 96

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has reported 123 cases of Zika virus so far and out of which 96 are active, a senior official has said.

"One case of Zika virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow. We are taking necessary steps and doing contact tracing,” additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, according to news agency ANI.

The first Zika case in Kanpur was detected on October 23 when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive for the Zika virus. The number of cases has increased over the past few weeks.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the health department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city. Adityanath has directed the state’s health department to ensure strict surveillance and to undertake frequent and extensive door-to-door sanitisation and fogging drives to prevent mosquito breeding.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare also rushed a high-level multidisciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh after the first case of Zika virus disease was reported in Kanpur.

The health ministry said in a statement that the multidisciplinary team was deployed to assist the state health authorities for control and containment measures of Zika virus disease. The team comprised an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and RML Hospital, New Delhi.

The ministry said that the team will work closely with the state health department, take stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether its action plan for Zika management is being implemented. It will also recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of Zika in the state, the statement also said.

Officials have said that teams from the state health department have been undertaking sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying and identifying those with fever, screening seriously ill people and pregnant women, to check the spread of the disease. Health officials have also been asked to step up surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing for the Zika virus.

It is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of the disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

(With agency inputs)