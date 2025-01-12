Delhi election: ‘Upset’ BJP MLA gets ticket from Mustafabad in party's 3rd list

Delhi BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, who was upset after being denied a ticket from his existing Karawal Nagar constituency, has been fielded from the Mustafabad seat. Delhi BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht.(X/Mohan Singh Bisht)

The party included Bisht's name in its third list for the Delhi election.

Earlier today, Bisht criticised his party's decision to give a ticket to former AAP leader Kapil Mishra in the Karawal Nagar constituency.

Bisht, who had won the 2020 elections against the AAP's Durgesh Pathak from the seat, said fielding Kapil Mishra from the constituency is a “big mistake”.

“The BJP thinks they will field anyone and he will win. This is a big mistake. Only time will tell what will happen in Burari, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Seelampur, Gokalpuri and Nand Nagri seats,” the MLA told ANI.

Bisht also complained that the BJP rewards those who indulge in flattery.

"Those who work hard have no existence in the BJP while those who indulge in flattery are rewarded. The party has taken a decision and it will have its consequence on February 5 when it will realise the value of ground-level workers," he said.

An unidentified party leader, however, claimed that Bisht was pacified after a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda, according to PTI.

Resentment over ticket distribution



Meanwhile, resentment surfaced in the BJP on Sunday over ticket distribution for Delhi assembly polls, with a protest being held outside its Delhi unit office by a group of protesters from Tughlakabad.

The protestors demanded a change in the candidate from the constituency.

"Vikram Bidhuri Tum Sangharsh Karo; Modi Se Bair Nahi, Rohtas Teri Khair Nahi," the protesters, including mostly youngsters, chanted as the party leaders tried to pacify them, according to PTI.

In the second list of BJP candidates for the polls declared on Saturday, Rohtas Bidhuri was fielded from the Tughlakabad seat. In 2020, Vikram Bidhuri who is a relative of senior party leader Ramesh Bidhuri, lost to AAP's Sahiram by over 13,000 votes.

The elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled on February 5. Results will be out after the counting of votes on February 8.