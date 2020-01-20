Upset over mother’s rejection to his desired haircut, class 12 boy hangs himself

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:20 IST

Dejected over his mother’s refusal to allow him to have a hair style of his choice, a school going teenager allegedly committed suicide at Valasaravakkam area in Chennai late on Sunday, the city police said.

Police in Valasaravakkam said the teenager, Seenivasan (17), raised by his mother Mohana, took the extreme step of ending his life by hanging himself at his home.

The boy, a 12th standard student at a government school in Kundrathur, was staying in the hostel and had come for Pongal holidays. From the day he landed, his mother scolded him for not having a proper haircut.

For, she did not like her son sporting the ‘pullingo’ (street urchins) hair style instead of a proper crop.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Mohana, who is a daily wager who cleans utensils at film shoots, was harsh on her only son for not heeding her advice. Not trusting him, she even took him to the nearby salon to get him a proper hair cut.

On Sunday, Mohana had left for work and the boy was alone at home. When she retuned in the evening, she was shocked to find her son hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree.

On hearing her cries, neighbours rushed and removed the body, but he was found dead already, police said.

According to neighbours, Seenivasan was a soft spoken boy who seldom mingled with the neighbours and he used to visit his mother only during vacation. Since, he kept himself aloof, no one bothered to check as he confined himself to his house, they added.

The police secured the body and sent it for post mortem to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The funeral was held on Monday.

Students’ hair style is an issue confronting many schools across the state and educational institutions have issued an advisory to the parents about the proper hair style of their wards.

Recently, a head master of a school in Trichy had appealed to salons not to yield to the whims and fancies of students who come for a hair cut.