Lalu Prasad’s blood pressure level shoots up amid Tej Pratap divorce case

Incarcerated RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s health has worsened due to high blood pressure levels, which sources said could be due to recent family problems, including elder son Tej Pratap’s divorce.

Doctors treating the former Bihar chief minister at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi said stress could be one of the reasons for the high pressure.

Dr Umesh Prasad, who is attending to Prasad, said his blood pressure shot up to 150/70 on Friday.

“We are constantly monitoring Prasad’s blood pressure, which was in the normal range of 130/70 for the last few days. Worry or stress could be a reason for the increase in the blood pressure levels,” he said.

Dr Prasad added that the RJD leader did not complain of insomnia and he was getting around six hours of sleep and his other health parameters, including the blood sugar levels, were normal.

Sources at RIMS said that Prasad has been under stress due to recent family problems. A day after filing for divorce, Tej Pratap had visited Prasad at the 100-bed private ward of RIMS on October 3.

Following the meeting, Tej Pratap had not returned home to Patna and was reported missing. However, some reports said he was in Haridwar while others said he was in Delhi to celebrate younger brother Tejashwi Yadav’s 29th birthday.

Tej Pratap had married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai on May 12, but was reportedly unhappy with the relationship.

The sources quoted above also said that Lalu Prasad could not speak to Tejashwi on his birthday.

The RJD leader, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases since December 23 last year, surrendered before a court in Ranchi on September 1. Later, Birsa Munda Central Jail authorities shifted him to RIMS.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 21:17 IST