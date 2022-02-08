Urban Naxal jibe, immature taunt during Covid: PM Modi's 5 big attacks on Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an all-out attack on the opposition during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to President's speech in the Rajya Sabha. From dynastic jibe and Urban Naxal barb at the Congress, to calling opposition conduct during pandemic “immature”, PM Modi didn't mince words during his attack in the Upper House. Here are the five biggest attacks by the Prime Minister.“Urban Naxals have hijacked Congress”Prime Minister Modi hurled Urban Naxal barb at the Congress, the biggest attack ever on the Grand Old Party.“Congress mindset has now been hijacked by Urban Naxals. The party leaders are now heavy influenced by this ideology,” he said.Also Read | ‘Had there been no Congress…': PM Modi tears into grand old party’Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi told Rajya Sabha that the Father of the Nation wanted Congress to be disbanded after Independence. “Had there been no Congress, there would be no Emergency. India would be free of dynastic rule and would tread on the path of Swadeshi instead of being influenced by foreign mindset. Had there been no Congress, poor would get electricity and water,” the prime minister said.

'Cong didn't think beyond dynasty'Continuing his dynast jibe, Prime Minister Modi invoked Congress leader DK Barooah's slogan 'Indira Is India, India is Indira'.“Some people believe that India was born in 1947. Congress only believed in dynasty rule,” he said.

Also Read | ‘Immaturity of opposition leaders disappointed India’, says PM ModiHailing India's fight against coronavirus, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition. “Opposition leaders said vaccination is not a big deal. They called vaccines a wastage of money. This immaturity has left Indians disappointed," Modi said.

‘Double digit inflation under UPA’Countering the opposition on inflation, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress during his address to the Rajya Sabha. “Inflation had touched double digits during UPA regime. While in present times, India is the only country which registered medium inflation and high growth," he said.