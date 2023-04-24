Another urination incident on New York-Delhi flight, ‘drunk’ passenger held

In yet another incident of unruly behavior mid-air, a passenger - who was in a ‘drunken’ state - has been taken into custody for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger on a New York-Delhi American Airlines flight. The incident took place on Sunday night on board AA 292 flight which took off from New York.

According to officials, the accused urinated on his fellow passenger after an argument, reported news agency ANI. Soon after the plane landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI), the passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“The said unruly passenger along with complainant was taken to IGIA PS by concerned airlines security under the escort of CISF for further legal action,” an official told ANI.

The victim passenger has also filed a formal complaint, reported PTI citing sources.

Meanwhile, the airline in a statement said, “American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board.”

It added, “We’re grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism.”

On the same flight last month, another passenger who was in a drunken state was arrested for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger. According to officials, the airline reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI airport, but the victim was not keen on reporting the matter as the accused issued an apology and cited threats to his reputation and career.

In the past few months, similar such incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers mid-air have been reported. The first case which came to light was of Shankar Mishra on November 26 last year - where he allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Mishra was arrested in the case, however, he was released on bail after spending nearly a month in jail.

Barely a month later on December 6, another male passenger urinated on the blanket of a female passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight.

(With inputs from agencies)