US B1/B2 visa wait time exceeds 1 year for Indians: Report

Despite the US fully resuming visa operations, demand for tourist and business (B1/B2) visas continues to far exceed available appointment slots, creating major backlogs across US consulates in India. While general applicants face year-long waits, limited priority slots are mainly allocated to emergency cases and student visa categories. (Pic used for representation)

According to an Aviation News report, wait times have hit critical levels, stretching from 7.5 to 13.5 months in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Chennai has the longest delay, at 13.5 months, causing many to miss urgent events.

These prolonged delays are disrupting travel for family functions, weddings, business events, and even emergencies. Priority appointments remain limited, offering little relief even in urgent cases.

The report quoted a homemaker trying to travel to New York for a wedding, who said the earliest available slot was only in March next year, well after the event.

The situation is similar in Delhi and Mumbai, where wait times have exceeded nine months, making timely access to B1/B2 visa appointments increasingly difficult for applicants nationwide.

Business professionals affected

Business travellers are among the worst hit.

With no clear or predictable appointment system, applicants are left checking the portal repeatedly without success, making travel planning extremely difficult.

Faheem Sheikh, Chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India (AP and Telangana), told Aviation News that most summer priority appointments are being given to F1 student visa applicants preparing for the upcoming academic year in the US.

US announces visa restrictions on travel agencies in India

The US on Monday announced visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of Indian travel agencies accused of knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States.

The State Department stated that Mission India's Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service work daily across the embassy and consulates to identify and target those involved in illegal immigration, human smuggling, and trafficking.

It added that these visa restrictions are being imposed to disrupt networks that facilitate illegal immigration and that the US will continue taking similar actions to cut off such operations.

The Department emphasised that US immigration policy aims both to warn foreign nationals about the dangers of illegal immigration and to hold accountable those who violate the law, including facilitators of illegal entry.

This visa restriction policy is global and applies even to individuals eligible for the Visa Waiver Program.

When asked for details about the travel agencies or individuals affected, a US embassy official in New Delhi declined to provide specific information.