US-Iran war impact on India LIVE: Emirates, IndiGo to operate flights from Dubai, Jeddah for Indians

Airlines, including Emirates and IndiGo, are expected to operate their flights and special relief services on Tuesday.

The civil aviation ministry said that it is closely monitoring the airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations. "Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace," an official press release stated.

Meanwhile, tensions continued to escalate between Iran, Israel and the US, with Tehran vowing to avenge the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Joint strikes by the militaries of Israel and the US killed the supreme leader last week. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the operation had a "clear, decisive mission" to "destroy the missile threat" from Iran, adding that this is not a "so-called regime change war".

US-Iran war impact on India | Key points

- At least fourteen people, including six security personnel, were injured on the second day of protests in Jammu and Kashmir as citizens took to the streets to condemn and mourn Khamenei's killing. A few demonstrations were held in Jammu, while 75 rallies were held across the Kashmir valley, officials reportedly said.

- The first Indian casualty in the ongoing US-Iran war was reported on Monday night as a bomb-carrying drone boat struck a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The state-run Oman news agency said the dead crew member of the vessel MKD VYOM was from India.

- Several Indians continued to be stranded in the conflict-ridden regions, including Iran, Israel, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as families grew 'tense' over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three phone calls with leaders in the Middle East: the King of Bahrain, the Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, and the King of Jordan. The prime minister expressed India's solidarity with these three countries and thanked their leaders for taking care of the Indian community in Bahrain, Saudi and Jordan.

- Four Etihad flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi landed in different Indian cities on Monday night, bringing families some relief.

- Emirates is operating services between Dubai and five cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, on March 3. IndiGo is operating ten special relief flights from Jeddah to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad on March 3.

- Air India Express is also likely to operate some relief flights as it is resuming its operations from Muscat on Tuesday.