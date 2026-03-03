US-Iran war impact on India LIVE: Emirates, IndiGo to operate flights from Dubai, Jeddah for Indians
US-Iran war impact on India LIVE: IndiGo will operate ten special relief flights from Jeddah to to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Emirates is also operating services between Dubai and five Indian cities today.
US-Iran war impact on India LIVE: Several relief flights are expected to arrive in different Indian cities from Middle Eastern countries on Tuesday, March 3, amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, with four such Etihad jets already having brought back stranded people from the UAE's Dubai and Abu Dhabi late on Monday....Read More
Airlines, including Emirates and IndiGo, are expected to operate their flights and special relief services on Tuesday.
The civil aviation ministry said that it is closely monitoring the airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations. "Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace," an official press release stated.
Meanwhile, tensions continued to escalate between Iran, Israel and the US, with Tehran vowing to avenge the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Joint strikes by the militaries of Israel and the US killed the supreme leader last week. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the operation had a "clear, decisive mission" to "destroy the missile threat" from Iran, adding that this is not a "so-called regime change war".
US-Iran war impact on India | Key points
- At least fourteen people, including six security personnel, were injured on the second day of protests in Jammu and Kashmir as citizens took to the streets to condemn and mourn Khamenei's killing. A few demonstrations were held in Jammu, while 75 rallies were held across the Kashmir valley, officials reportedly said.
- The first Indian casualty in the ongoing US-Iran war was reported on Monday night as a bomb-carrying drone boat struck a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The state-run Oman news agency said the dead crew member of the vessel MKD VYOM was from India.
- Several Indians continued to be stranded in the conflict-ridden regions, including Iran, Israel, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as families grew 'tense' over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three phone calls with leaders in the Middle East: the King of Bahrain, the Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, and the King of Jordan. The prime minister expressed India's solidarity with these three countries and thanked their leaders for taking care of the Indian community in Bahrain, Saudi and Jordan.
- Four Etihad flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi landed in different Indian cities on Monday night, bringing families some relief.
- Emirates is operating services between Dubai and five cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, on March 3. IndiGo is operating ten special relief flights from Jeddah to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad on March 3.
- Air India Express is also likely to operate some relief flights as it is resuming its operations from Muscat on Tuesday.
US-Iran war impact on India LIVE: PM Modi speaks to King of Bahrain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mondai night spoke with the King of Bahrain over a phone call and expressed India's solidarity with the country. He also thanked the King for supporting the Indian community there.
“Had a productive telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
US-Iran war impact on India LIVE: Emirates to operate flights between Dubai, 5 Indian cities
As four relief flights of Etihad Airways landed in four Indian cities from Abu Dhabi on Monday night, Emirates will also be operating services between Dubai and five cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, on Tuesday.
US-Iran war impact on India LIVE: Four Etihad flights land in India
Four Etihad flights took from Abu Dhabi’s busy Zayed International Airport on Monday and landed in Indian cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi – bringing much-needed relief to families awaiting the return of their loved ones from the conflict-hit region.