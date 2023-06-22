Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘India-US ties one of most defining relationships in 21st century’: Joe Biden hosts PM Modi

‘India-US ties one of most defining relationships in 21st century’: Joe Biden hosts PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2023 08:23 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi US Visit: US President Joe Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House.

US President Joe Biden, after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday, said the relationship between the USA and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with President Joe Biden during a State arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.(AP)

Asserting that decisions the two countries make today will determine the future of generations to come, Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

"Welcome back to the White House," Biden said amid cheers from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

With India's cooperation, we have strengthened QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the US president said.

“With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good,” said Biden said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
joe biden quad pm modi in us white house
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP