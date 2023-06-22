‘India-US ties one of most defining relationships in 21st century’: Joe Biden hosts PM Modi

US President Joe Biden, after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday, said the relationship between the USA and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with President Joe Biden during a State arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.(AP)

Asserting that decisions the two countries make today will determine the future of generations to come, Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

"Welcome back to the White House," Biden said amid cheers from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

“With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good,” said Biden said.

