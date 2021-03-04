US welcomes steps taken to return J-K to full economic, political normalcy
The United States on Wednesday welcomed the steps taken by New Delhi to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with India's democratic values.
State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said the US, at the same time, continues to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely.
The US policy with regard to Kashmir has not changed, Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
"We welcome steps to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with India's democratic values. As we've said before, Secretary (of State Tony) Blinken has had a couple opportunities to speak to his Indian counterpart, both bilaterally and in the context of the Quad," Price said.
The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, is aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed increasing Chinese military assertiveness in the recent years.
The US has important relationships with India, as well as Pakistan, the spokesperson said, adding "these relationships stand on their own in our view."
"They are not a zero-sum proposition when it comes to US foreign policy. We have productive, constructive relations, and productive and constructive relationships with one does not detract from the relationship we have at the other. It does not come at the expense of the relationship we have with the other," Price said.
"When it comes to India, we have a global comprehensive strategic partnership, and we've talked about that. When it comes to Pakistan, I addressed this the other week: We have important shared interests in the region. And we will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on those shared interests," he said in response to a question.
The US continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern, Price said. "Of course, we've continued to call for a reduction of tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), returning to that 2003 ceasefire," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura Lok Janshakti Party chief arrested for forgery and cheating
- A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee do not surprise NCP, Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rules out immediate hearing on pleas challenging Tamil Nadu’s 69% quota law
- The petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu quota law have been pending in the Supreme Court since 2012.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weight in claim for declaring persons linked with judicial functions frontline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India downgraded from ‘free’ to ‘partly free’ in democracy report
- The report titled “Freedom in the World 2021 - Democracy under Siege” said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wet spell likely over NW India this weekend: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US welcomes steps taken to return J-K to full economic, political normalcy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee going on: 'Nothing new', say NCP, Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear women officers' petitions for permanent commission in Army, Navy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Canada panel recommends 4 months gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses
Disagreeing with govt is not sedition, says SC
- India’s sedition law has an interesting past — it was introduced by the British in 1870, decided to be dropped from the Constitution in 1948 after discussions of the Constituent Assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans tourism push to mark 75 years of Independence
- India will also promote tourism by celebrating 2022 as the Visit India Year through a promotion campaign highlighting India’s strengths like heritage, culture, art, wellness and yoga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father
- The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid
- The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states
- The provisions under the new rules relate to the code of ethics for digital news publishers, setting up of a grievance redressal system and the requirement of disclosure of information to Centre, the ministry said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox