New Delhi, Issues in India-US ties in recent times have included the imposition of elevated tariffs by the United States on India's exports and changes implemented by the US in its visa regulations, which have affected students and professionals, the government informed Parliament on Friday. US-India interim agreement expected to enhance market access for Indian exporters: Govt tells Parl

Notwithstanding these developments, the two sides have continued to engage, and agreed to a framework for an interim agreement, under which reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods will be reduced to 18 per cent, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to a query.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked the reasons behind the "apparent strain" in India-US relations, particularly the "lack of progress" on trade negotiations and the continuing restrictions and uncertainty around work visas for Indian professionals.

"Issues in India-US bilateral ties in recent times have included the imposition of elevated tariffs by the United States on India's exports and changes implemented by the US in its visa regulations, which have affected students and professionals," he said.

This is expected to "enhance" market access for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, support employment generation, especially for women and youth and safeguard farmers' interests and rural livelihoods, the government said.

The MEA was also asked the concrete diplomatic steps being taken to safeguard India's economic and people-to-people interests with the US.

"On the visa front, stakeholders on both sides remain engaged and representations by the government have led to the issuance of clarificatory FAQs, providing greater light for impacted applicant categories," Singh said.

The MEA was also asked the details of tangible gains which India has delivered for the Global South in terms of development finance, technology access and debt relief beyond summit-level declarations of announcements.

India remains committed to advancing human-centric development in the Global South through concrete infrastructure and community projects, financial and humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building via scholarships and training programmes, the Centre said.

During India's G20 Presidency, sustained efforts were made to mainstream Global South priorities, including through the Voice of the Global South Summits.

"The admission of the African Union as a permanent G20 member reflects India's commitment to amplifying developing country voices in global decision-making. India continues to be a large provider of development finance to the Global South and is a model for technology deployment, including in the fintech space," Singh said.

The government was also asked abut the safety of its diaspora amid escalating conflicts in West Asia.

The government said it continuously monitors geopolitical developments affecting India's national interests and the welfare and safety of Indian nationals abroad.

"Missions and Posts regularly issue advisories, provide consular assistance and facilitate evacuations where required, supported by 24×7 helplines and platforms such as MADAD, CPGRAMS and eMigrate. Energy security remains among India's highest priorities," Singh said.

The government is pursuing a "multi-pronged strategy" covering diversification of supply sources, enhanced domestic production, expansion of alternative energy and advancement of the energy transition, while remaining engaged with partner countries to ensure uninterrupted access to affordable energy, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.