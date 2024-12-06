Using ground penetrating radars to detect tunnels along Indo-Pak border: BSF DG

The Border Security Force (BSF) is using ground penetrating radar system to identify tunnels and stop infiltration across the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Punjab, BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary said on Friday. (X/AmitShah)

Chawdhary also told reporters in Jodhpur that anti-drone systems have also been installed at sensitive points along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Punjab to bring down the drones from the other side.

“To stop infiltration through tunnels at the Jammu and Punjab border, the force has identified places and is also using ground penetrating radar system. Anti-tunneling exercises are carried out regularly. Two battalions of the BSF have already been moved to Jammu to increase the area domination…. There is adequate security setup at the borders. We have identified the sensitive places which could be used by infiltrators. At such places, we have technical surveillance in the form of PTZ (Pan-tilt-zoom) cameras, sensors, smart fencing in addition to our personnel. All such points are being watched. The personnel are trained and have the best weapons to deal with any infiltration,” Chawdhary said.

The BSF guards 2289.66km of the Indo-Pak border and 4096.70 km of the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In a statement, the BSF said that the forces had recovered at least 257 drones at the western frontier with Pakistan in 2024, a steep increase from the 107 drones seized last year and 22 drones in 2022.

It added that at least 190 drones from Pakistan recovered by the forces between November 2023 and October 2024 have been sent to the drone forensic laboratory in Delhi for analysis and charting their mapped movements. “The results have been shared with the sister agencies and field formations concerned to take a lead in the investigation,” BSF said in a statement.

Chawdhary said the BSF had counter-drone systems at different places and they were proving to be successful. “We have identified dropping zones in the villages. The area is mapped regularly. We have the technological support to jam the drones or hard kill them and bring them to the ground. We have shot down more drones this year. The recovery of drugs shows they have managed to send fewer narcotics this year. We need to keep changing our strategy to keep the border safe.”

To a question on the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, which has been on high alert since August 5, the BSF chief said security has been increased at the frontiers and that meetings are regularly held with Border Guards Bangladesh(BGB).

\“Any issue at the border is flagged with our counterparts. At least 15 anti-human trafficking units have been set up to stop infiltration. These units work with the sister agencies,” he said.

In Chhattisgarh, BSF said that its camps have recently been shifted from Kanker to Narayanpur (Abhujmaad) area. Abhujmaad straddles between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, is known as ‘unknown hill’ as the 6,000 sq km of thick forest has not been surveyed since the British era. The jungle is considered the epicentre of Maoist activities and about a dozen senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) are suspected to be still camping in the forest.