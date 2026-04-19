Uttar Pradesh braces for heatwave as temperatures near 45°C

Uttar Pradesh is bracing for a spell of intense heat over the next few days. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb close to 45°C, according to the weather department.

Temperatures in UP was recorded rising over 41°C.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

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The India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned that isolated pockets in the southern parts of eastern UP could face heatwave conditions during the daytime.

Temperatures soar across cities

On Saturday, several places recorded maximum temperatures above 40°C:

Prayagraj: 43.2°C (3.2°C above normal)

Banda: 44.6°C (among the highest in the state)

Varanasi: 43°C

Jhansi: 43.1°C

Sultanpur: 42.8°C

Gorakhpur: 40.7°C

Lucknow: 41°C

What is causing the temperature spike

Meteorologists point to a combination of dry atmospheric conditions, steady westerly winds, and an anticyclonic system over Maharashtra as reasons behind the rising mercury.

Together, these factors are limiting moisture and allowing heat to build up across the region.

UP weather today: April 19

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{{^usCountry}} As of 5:30 am on Sunday, weather conditions across major cities in UP showed warm temperatures and varying humidity levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of 5:30 am on Sunday, weather conditions across major cities in UP showed warm temperatures and varying humidity levels. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prayagraj and Jhansi recorded around 25.4°C with winds and moderate humidity, while Bareilly stood at 24.4°C under similar conditions, according to IMD data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prayagraj and Jhansi recorded around 25.4°C with winds and moderate humidity, while Bareilly stood at 24.4°C under similar conditions, according to IMD data. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gorakhpur reported 26°C with very high humidity at 94% and light winds. Fursatganj and Meerut remained significantly warmer at 39.8°C and 38.8°C respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gorakhpur reported 26°C with very high humidity at 94% and light winds. Fursatganj and Meerut remained significantly warmer at 39.8°C and 38.8°C respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucknow recorded 25.4°C with light westerly winds, while Bahraich was relatively cooler at 22°C but with high humidity at 82%. IMD forecasts heatwave for UP? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucknow recorded 25.4°C with light westerly winds, while Bahraich was relatively cooler at 22°C but with high humidity at 82%. IMD forecasts heatwave for UP? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Lucknow and adjoining areas are likely to witness clear skies, with temperatures expected to hover around 42°C (maximum) and 24°C (minimum), according to an IMD forecast made on April 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Lucknow and adjoining areas are likely to witness clear skies, with temperatures expected to hover around 42°C (maximum) and 24°C (minimum), according to an IMD forecast made on April 18. {{/usCountry}}

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No rainfall has been recorded across the state, and dry weather conditions are expected to persist.

What to do during a heatwave

In case of a heatwave,

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Avoid going out during peak afternoon hours.

Wear light, loose, and breathable clothing.

Stay in cool or shaded places as much as possible.

Eat light meals and include water-rich fruits.

Use fans, cool showers, or damp clothes to lower body temperature.

Check on children, elderly, and vulnerable people regularly.

Watch for signs like dizziness, headache, or nausea and act quickly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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