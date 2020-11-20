e-paper
Uttar Pradesh child molester case: CBI suspects involvement of others in engineer’s network

Bhavan allegedly clicked photographs and made video clips while sexually abusing children aged between five and 16 years. He later sold the content on the dark web to other paedophiles

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 10:17 IST
Rohit K Singh
Rohit K Singh
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Ram Bhavan Singh was produced in court, in Banda on November 18.
Ram Bhavan Singh was produced in court, in Banda on November 18. (PTI)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the involvement of people linked to Uttar Pradesh irrigation department junior engineer Ram Bhavan Singh in the alleged sexual abuse of about 50 children he was arrested for in Banda on Tuesday, officials of the federal agency aware of the matter said.

Bhavan allegedly clicked photographs and made video clips while sexually abusing children aged between five and 16 years. He later sold the content on the dark web to other paedophiles.

An official said Bhavan is not a very tech-savvy person and they suspect some other people assisted him in preparing video clips and clicking photographs of children using hidden cameras and webcams. He said the same content was later uploaded on the web for sale.

The official said Bhavan’s emails suggested he was in constant touch with Indian and foreign nationals for sharing child sexual abuse material. He added Bhavan created and shared child pornography for years via social media platforms and websites.

The official said Bhavan is suspected to be one of the point persons of a large network involved in child pornography available on the dark web. “The CBI is scanning his emails and mobile phones to check for the people who were in frequent touch with him. Eight mobile phones have been recovered from the accused. The laptop of the accused is also sealed for further examination.”

The CBI has found Bhavan targeted street vendors, daily wagers, pavement dwellers, and domestic helps. The agency is trying to trace these children to record their statements.

