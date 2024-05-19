 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Fifth phase voting on May 20, check seats and candidates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Fifth phase voting on May 20, check seats and candidates

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 19, 2024 10:25 AM IST

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, and ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are contesting in this phase, out of total 144 candidates.

As many as 14 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats will vote in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state which has the highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, is the only state, along with West Bengal (42 seats) and Bihar (40) to hold polling in all the phases.

Only UP, Bihar, and West Bengal are voting in all seven phases of Lok Sabha polls (Representational Image/PTI)
Only UP, Bihar, and West Bengal are voting in all seven phases of Lok Sabha polls (Representational Image/PTI)

Which are the 14 seats?

These are Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fathepur, Barabanki, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.

Candidates

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), as many as 144 candidates are in the fray in the fifth leg. The ECI received 466 nomination forms out of which 147 were scrutinised. Finally, the nominations of 144 candidates were approved.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, and ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are contesting in this phase. Karan Bhushan Singh, the son of Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is also in the fray, replacing his father as the BJP nominee on the seat. Brij Bhushan, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has been accused of sexual harassment by several female grapplers. He has refuted the allegations.

The contest is between the BJP-led ruling NDA, Congress-led opposition INDIA, and the BSP.

ConstituencyNDA candidateINDIA candidateBSP candidate
MohanlalganjKaushal Kishore (BJP)RK Chaudhary (SP)Rajesh Kumar
LucknowRajnath Singh (BJP)Ravidas Mehrotra (SP)Mohammad Sarvar Malik
Rae BareliDinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)Rahul Gandhi (INC)Thakur Prasad Yadav
AmethiSmriti Irani (BJP)Kishori Lal Sharma (INC)Nanhe Singh Chauhan
JalaunBhanu Pratap Singh Verma (BJP)Narayan Das Ahirwar (SP)Suresh Chandra Gautam
JhansiAnurag Sharma (BJP)Pradeep Jain Aditya (INC)Ravi Prakash
HamirpurPushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP)Ajendra Singh Rajput (SP)Nirdosh Kumar Dixit
BandaRK Singh Patel (BJP)Krishna Devi Patel (SP)Mayank Dwivdei
FatehpurSadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (BJP)Naresh Uttam Patel (SP)Manish Singh Sachan
KaushambiVinod Sonkar (BJP)Pushpendra Saroj (SP)Shubh Narayan
BarabankiRajrani Rawat (BJP)Tanuj Punia (INC)Shiv Kumar Doharey
FaizabadLallu Singh (BJP)Awadhesh Prasad (SP)Sachidanand Pandey
KaiserganjKaran Bhushan Singh (BJP)Bhagat Ram Mishra (SP)Narendra Pandey
GondaKirti Vardhan Singh (BJP)Shreya Verma (SP)Saurabh
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
