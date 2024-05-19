Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Fifth phase voting on May 20, check seats and candidates
Union ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, and ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are contesting in this phase, out of total 144 candidates.
As many as 14 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats will vote in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state which has the highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, is the only state, along with West Bengal (42 seats) and Bihar (40) to hold polling in all the phases.
Which are the 14 seats?
These are Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fathepur, Barabanki, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.
Candidates
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), as many as 144 candidates are in the fray in the fifth leg. The ECI received 466 nomination forms out of which 147 were scrutinised. Finally, the nominations of 144 candidates were approved.
Union ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, and ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are contesting in this phase. Karan Bhushan Singh, the son of Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is also in the fray, replacing his father as the BJP nominee on the seat. Brij Bhushan, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has been accused of sexual harassment by several female grapplers. He has refuted the allegations.
The contest is between the BJP-led ruling NDA, Congress-led opposition INDIA, and the BSP.
|Constituency
|NDA candidate
|INDIA candidate
|BSP candidate
|Mohanlalganj
|Kaushal Kishore (BJP)
|RK Chaudhary (SP)
|Rajesh Kumar
|Lucknow
|Rajnath Singh (BJP)
|Ravidas Mehrotra (SP)
|Mohammad Sarvar Malik
|Rae Bareli
|Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)
|Rahul Gandhi (INC)
|Thakur Prasad Yadav
|Amethi
|Smriti Irani (BJP)
|Kishori Lal Sharma (INC)
|Nanhe Singh Chauhan
|Jalaun
|Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (BJP)
|Narayan Das Ahirwar (SP)
|Suresh Chandra Gautam
|Jhansi
|Anurag Sharma (BJP)
|Pradeep Jain Aditya (INC)
|Ravi Prakash
|Hamirpur
|Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP)
|Ajendra Singh Rajput (SP)
|Nirdosh Kumar Dixit
|Banda
|RK Singh Patel (BJP)
|Krishna Devi Patel (SP)
|Mayank Dwivdei
|Fatehpur
|Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (BJP)
|Naresh Uttam Patel (SP)
|Manish Singh Sachan
|Kaushambi
|Vinod Sonkar (BJP)
|Pushpendra Saroj (SP)
|Shubh Narayan
|Barabanki
|Rajrani Rawat (BJP)
|Tanuj Punia (INC)
|Shiv Kumar Doharey
|Faizabad
|Lallu Singh (BJP)
|Awadhesh Prasad (SP)
|Sachidanand Pandey
|Kaiserganj
|Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP)
|Bhagat Ram Mishra (SP)
|Narendra Pandey
|Gonda
|Kirti Vardhan Singh (BJP)
|Shreya Verma (SP)
|Saurabh
