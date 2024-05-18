Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav hit out at PM Modi on Rae Bareli-Amethi campaign trail

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they gave a push to the INDIA bloc campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi on Friday. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Amethi on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

Rahul Gandhi said he can make Prime Minister Narendra Modi say what he (Rahul Gandhi) wants him to in the (PM’s) poll address.

It was because of him that the PM referred to Adani and Ambani in his poll address recently and made the “khata-khat” remarks,” Rahul Gandhi said while campaigning.

Claiming that the PM has conceded defeat, Rahul Gandhi also said Modi would not continue as the prime minister after June 4, when the 2024 poll results are scheduled to be declared.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who joined the Congress campaign for Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma in Amethi, hit back at Modi over his “khata-khat” jibe at the SP and the Congress.

In an earlier poll rally, Gandhi had used the phrase “khata-khat khata-khat” to claim that a fixed amount of ₹8,500 would flow into the accounts of poor women swiftly every month if his party comes to power. In response, Modi had said at a rally in Pratapgarh on May 16 that the INDIA bloc would disintegrate after the polls “khata-khat”.

Observing that Modi had stated that “we (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will go abroad after Lok Sabha elections”, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The people know that some of the people close to the BJP have been already sent abroad. They ran away “khata-khat” (swiftly). Now the people are saying we will defeat the BJP “fatafat” (swiftly). They used to say “na khayenge, khane denge”(we will not allow corruption) but “woh sab dakar gaye, gatagat, gatagat” (they are indulging in big corruption).”

He called the SP leaders who have switched their loyalty to the BJP “dhokhebaz” (betrayers) as he asked the people to vote out the BJP.

For his part, Rahul Gandhi referred to his family’s 100-year old relationship with Rae Bareli to connect with the people.

Gandhi also said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi got him interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“He (PM) got me interrogated for 55 hours. My government house was taken away and I was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP. I told them (BJP government) I did not need a house.”

Rahul Gandhi also said he was not intimidated by the prime minister.

In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi said he first came to the constituency 42 years ago when he was 12 years’ old.

He said there were no roads in the constituency and the land was “usar” (barren) then.

Rahul Gandhi also said he would treat Amethi and Rae Bareli equally when it comes to development if his party comes to power at the Centre.

“If ₹10 is spent for development work in Rae Bareli it would be the same for Amethi too...this is my promise,” he said addressing a joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav in support of Congress candidate K L Sharma.

“Don’t ever think that I am fighting the poll from Rae Bareli, I belonged to Amethi and will remain committed to the constituency,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav began their campaign at Amethi after offering prayers at the Nand Mahar Dham (a temple related to Lord Krishna) in Amethi. Yadav said the poll in Amethi was a fight between “abhinay” (theatrics) and “vinay” (humility).

He also said the BJP has surrendered before the Congress in Amethi.

Priyanka Gandhi called upon people to make a new beginning and vote out the BJP government.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Avnish Tyagi said, “The Gandhi family has treated Rae Bareli and Amethi as its property. The people there are, however, not willing to tolerate them and will teach them a lesson in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”