Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Kangana Ranaut wants ‘MP of the year’ award

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Six states and two Union territories are participating in the fifth phase.

Voting for phase five of the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 25. (Representative file photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: On Monday, 49 Lok Sabha seats across six states and two Union territories will vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections. High-profile names such as Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli), Rajnath Singh (Lucknow) and Smriti Irani (Amethi) are among those in the fray in the fifth phase. Gandhi, an ex-MP from Amethi, also contested from his current constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, which voted in the second phase (April 26). The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh against the former Congress chief....Read More

Irani, who defeated Gandhi in 2019, is facing KL Sharma, a loyalist of the grand old party's first family. Lucknow MP Singh is being challenged by Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra. The states where polling will be held in this round are Uttar Pradesh (14/80 seats), Maharashtra (13/48), West Bengal (7/42), Bihar (5/40), Odisha (5/21), and Jharkhand (3/14). The Union territories are Jammu and Kashmir (1/5) and Ladakh (1/1). Schedule: Phase 1: April 19 Phase 2: April 26 Phase 3: May 7 Phase 4: May 13 Phase 5: May 20 Phase 6: May 25 Phase 7: June 1 Counting of votes: June 4