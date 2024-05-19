Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Kangana Ranaut wants ‘MP of the year’ award
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: On Monday, 49 Lok Sabha seats across six states and two Union territories will vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections. High-profile names such as Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli), Rajnath Singh (Lucknow) and Smriti Irani (Amethi) are among those in the fray in the fifth phase. Gandhi, an ex-MP from Amethi, also contested from his current constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, which voted in the second phase (April 26). The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh against the former Congress chief....Read More
Irani, who defeated Gandhi in 2019, is facing KL Sharma, a loyalist of the grand old party's first family. Lucknow MP Singh is being challenged by Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra.
The states where polling will be held in this round are Uttar Pradesh (14/80 seats), Maharashtra (13/48), West Bengal (7/42), Bihar (5/40), Odisha (5/21), and Jharkhand (3/14). The Union territories are Jammu and Kashmir (1/5) and Ladakh (1/1).
Schedule:
Phase 1: April 19
Phase 2: April 26
Phase 3: May 7
Phase 4: May 13
Phase 5: May 20
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of votes: June 4
PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee in Bengal's Purulia
At around 10am, PM Narendra Modi will address a rally for BJP Purulia Lok Sabha candidate, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, at Gongara Maidan.
Around three hours later, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a roadshow for TMC nominee from the seat, Shantiram Maha, at Purulia town.
Kangana Ranaut eyes “MP of the year” award
“I think that the so many awards that I have got, be it national awards or Padmshri, I will be very happy if I get the MP of the year award in the time to come,” says actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi.
Attempts being made terrorise people during elections, says BJP on terror attacks in J&K
During the elections, an attempt is being made to terrorise the people. Security forces have killed so many infiltrators from Pakistan and their supporters, but its extremely unfortunate that such incidents are happening: Kavinder Gupta, ex-deputy CM, Jammu and Kashmir
AAP candidate from East Delhi organises “cyclothon”
Kuldeep Kumar holds a “cyclothon” as part of his election campaign. The BJP has fielded Harsh Malhotra from the East Delhi seat.
All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote on May 25.
Barabanki DM rejects Congress' charge
Congress candidate Tanuj Punia had applied for permission for a helipad at Rahul Gandhi's rally venue on May 15, for which the district administration granted permission the next day. Punia wrote a letter to the District Election Officer (DEO) on May 17 stating that the pre-scheduled programme of the former Congress president was cancelled due to some urgent work, hence Baghel will attend that programme as the chief guest: Barabanki DM Satyendra Kumar
Rahul's helicopter not allowed to land in Barabanki, claims Congress
Rahul Gandhi could not come to Barabanki as the district administration did not issue permission for the landing of his helicopter till late at night as the BJP is "scared" of him: Bhupesh Baghel, ex-Chhattisgarh CM
Stage set for fifth phase polling
Voting for the fifth round of the seventh-phase Lok Sabha elections will be held on Monday. With just 49 seats (across six states and two Union territories) this is the smallest phase.