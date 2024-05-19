Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: How to find polling booth, name on voters' list online | Step-by-Step guide

The stage is set for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, with 49 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories scheduled for the polls. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Voting will commence at 7 am on Monday and conclude at 6 pm. (HT PHOTO)

This phase of the general elections will see voter participation from 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, five in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Voting will commence at 7 am on Monday and conclude at 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission, 695 candidates are vying for seats in the fifth phase of polling. This count emerged after scrutinising 1,586 nomination forms filed for the fifth phase, 749 of which were deemed valid after the May 3 deadline.

Before you are ready for Phase 5 of your Lok Sabha election, make sure to bring your Voter ID card and another form of identification to your assigned polling centre between 7 am and 6 pm.

Here's everything you need to know about locating your polling booth and checking your name on the voters' list.

To locate your polling booth, you must first identify your EPIC number. The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC) serves as your voter ID card, with the EPIC number being the 10-digit unique identifier displayed on the card's front. Follow the steps outlined below to determine your polling booth.

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 5: How to find name in voters list

You can check your name on the voter list online in multiple ways. There are three ways you can verify your voter details on electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

Through personal details

Step 1: Choose your State and language.

Step 2: Fill in your details such as Name, Middle Name, Surname, Date of Birth, Age, Gender, Relatives’ Name, and Last Name.

Step 3: Enter your District and Assembly constituency.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Search’.

Through mobile number

Step 1: Select your language and state.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number and captcha code.

Step 3: Click on Send OTP and get the one-time password

Step 4: Enter the OTP and click on ‘Search’.

Through EPIC number

Step 1: Select your language

Step 2: Enter your EPIC number and type in the captcha code

Step 3: Click on ‘Search’