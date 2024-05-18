Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of states, constituencies going to polls in 5th phase of voting

The fifth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 20, in 49 constituencies spread across eight states and Union territories. The voting will begin at 7 am on Monday and conclude at 6 pm. Voting for phase five of the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 20. (Representative file photo)

Phase five of the general elections will witness voter participation from 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, five in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here is a list of states and constituencies going to polls in the second phase of voting:

State Constituencies Maharashtra Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Thane, Kalyan, Palghar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Bhiwandi Uttar Pradesh Lucknow, Amethi, Raebareli, Mohanlalganj, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Gonda, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj West Bengal Howrah, Hooghly, Arambagh, Bangaon, Barrackpur, Srerampur, Uluberia Bihar Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Hajipur, Sitamarhi, Saran Jharkhand Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh Odisha Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla Ladakh Ladakh

According to the Election Commission, 695 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of polling. This count emerged after scrutinising 1,586 nomination forms filed for the fifth phase, 749 of which were deemed valid after the May 3 deadline.

Some of the key candidates in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections include Congress' Rahul Gandhi, contesting from the Rae Bareli seat; Union minister Smriti Irani, contesting from the Amethi seat; Defence minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow; Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj; RJD leader and daughter of the party supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad; Rohini Acharya from Saran; Chirag Paswan from Hajipur; union minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North; and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah from Baramulla.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases: April 19, followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

The last four phases recorded an approximate voter turnout of around 60 to 69 per cent. The fourth phase of polling held on May 7 in 96 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 69.16 per cent - the highest so far. According to the Election Commission, 69.58 per cent of men voters, 68.73 per cent of women voters, and 34.23 per cent of third-gender individuals exercised their franchise in the previous phase.