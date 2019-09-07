Yogi Adityanath ministers have a class today at IIM for lessons in governance

india

Ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government will be heading to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Sunday to learn lessons in good governance, development, political management and acquire skills to improve delivery of government programmes to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

As the ministers will attend the learning sessions in a group, they have been asked to assemble at the chief minister’s residence early in the morning and from there they will be taken to IIM in a bus.

Besides attending the programme titled “Manthan” at IIM, the ministers will have more learning sessions with the IIM team at the CM’s residence or in the state secretariat on September 15 and 22, 2019.

“Yes, the ministers will be attending sessions at IIM on Sunday to learn political management skills. The ministers will attend sessions on good governance and learn about enforcing discipline and how to bring about change in society. They will also learn about how to methodically organize work to improve delivery,” said government spokesman and senior minister Siddharth Nath Singh.

A senior officer said sending ministers to IIM was Yogi’s idea. “The CM and his ministers will be at IIM for the day-long programme that includes orientation and sessions on good governance and development,” said the officer.

Director, IIM Lucknow, Archana Shukla said the programme was about capacity building. More details about the programme would be shared only in consultation and coordination with the state government, said Shukla.

This would be the first such learning session for ministers of any government in recent years. This would, however, be the second learning session this week. Governor Anandiben Patel had invited all the ministers to Raj Bhawan on Teachers’ Day (September 5) for an introduction. At this session, the governor shared her experiences in governance with the ministers.

She also spoke about her journey as a minister and chief minister of Gujarat. She gave the ministers the ‘mantra’ for good governance and told them to ensure quick disposal of files and work in a transparent manner.

Earlier, Yogi himself had held a session about dos and don’ts with the 18 new faces in the ministry after carrying out its expansion on August 21, 2019. “I have told them about the responsibility the government has given them and also about what they should do and what not,” said Yogi after induction of the new ministers.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 21:31 IST