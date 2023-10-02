News / India News / Uttar Pradesh: Mob kills 5 family members after man’s murder over land dispute

Uttar Pradesh: Mob kills 5 family members after man’s murder over land dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 02, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Five members of a family were murdered on Monday after a mob attacked their home to avenge the killing of a 50-year-old man following an argument over a disputed piece of land at Fatehpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district.

The killings triggered tensions in the area. (Getty Images)
Police said one Satya Prakash Dubey and his accomplices first allegedly attacked Prem Chand Yadav, 50, with bricks and sharp-edged weapons that resulted in his death. As the news of Yadav’s death spread, over two dozen residents of Yadav Tola attacked Dubey’s house and killed his wife 52-year-old wife, and their three children aged between 18 and 10.

The killings triggered tensions in the area and prompted the authorities to rush police and provincial armed constabulary personnel to prevent further clashes.

District magistrate Akhand Partap was camping in the village as chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed inspector general J Ravindra Gaur and divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra to take strict action.

Assistant police superintendent Rajesh Kumar said Yadav and Dubey were involved in the dispute over the land.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
