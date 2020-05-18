Yogi Adityanath to deploy buses, use trains to bring back migrants home

india

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked all the states to send details of migrant workers from the state stuck in various parts of the country since the lockdown first came into effect on March 24.

Additional chief Secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the government will bring migrants by train from distant states, say, in South India, while buses will be deployed to bring migrants from the neighbouring states.

The move comes after Priyanka Gandhi sought permission for Congress party to run 1,000 buses to send migrants back home in UP. The state government has okayed the proposal.

The Centre on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. The states, however, have been warned not to dilute restrictions under lockdown phase four.