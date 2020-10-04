e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand adds 1,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally touches 51,481

Uttarakhand adds 1,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally touches 51,481

Uttarakhand, currently has 247 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Out of the 51,481 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 41,487 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 80.59%.
Out of the 51,481 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 41,487 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 80.59%. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 1,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 51,481

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday evening, the maximum of 472 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Tehri (196), US Nagar (175), Haridwar (164), Uttarkashi (102), Pauri (58), Chamoli (48), Champawat (30), Rudraprayag (30), Pithoragarh (29) and Bageshwar (26).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 13,946 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (9800), US Nagar (8603) and Nainital (6120).

Out of the 51,481 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 41,487 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 80.59%.

Also, 392 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday with a maximum of 158 from Dehradun district.

The state reported the death of 4 Covid-19 patients. Of the 4 deaths, one was due to coronavirus while the rest were due to co-morbidities.

With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 652 in the state. Out of the 652 deaths, 205 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 50.37 days, while the positivity rate is 7.19%.

The state has so far tested over 7.4 lakh samples of which results of over 14,200 are awaited.

Uttarakhand, currently has 247 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district.

tags
top news
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In