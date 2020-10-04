Uttarakhand adds 1,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally touches 51,481

india

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:52 IST

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 1,419 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 51,481

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday evening, the maximum of 472 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Tehri (196), US Nagar (175), Haridwar (164), Uttarkashi (102), Pauri (58), Chamoli (48), Champawat (30), Rudraprayag (30), Pithoragarh (29) and Bageshwar (26).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 13,946 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (9800), US Nagar (8603) and Nainital (6120).

Out of the 51,481 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 41,487 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 80.59%.

Also, 392 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday with a maximum of 158 from Dehradun district.

The state reported the death of 4 Covid-19 patients. Of the 4 deaths, one was due to coronavirus while the rest were due to co-morbidities.

With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 652 in the state. Out of the 652 deaths, 205 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 50.37 days, while the positivity rate is 7.19%.

The state has so far tested over 7.4 lakh samples of which results of over 14,200 are awaited.

Uttarakhand, currently has 247 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district.