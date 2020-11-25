e-paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand adds 482 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more patients die

Uttarakhand adds 482 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more patients die

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Dehradun district has so far reported a maximum of 20,583 Covid-19 cases followed by Haridwar (11,914), US Nagar (10,182) and Nainital (8,372). (HT PHOTO.)
         

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 482 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 72,642. Twelve more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, taking the death toll to 1185.

Out of 72,642 who have tested positive so far, a total of 66,147 have recovered, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.06%. The positivity rate in Uttarakhand now stands at 5.68%.

On Wednesday, 444 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with a maximum of 140 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday, a maximum of 157 cases were reported from Dehradun district. With five positive cases, Bageshwar district reported the least number of cases on Wednesday.

Dehradun district has so far reported a maximum of 20,583 Covid-19 cases followed by Haridwar (11,914), US Nagar (10,182) and Nainital (8,372).

The state health department has so far tested 12.77 lakh people of which results of over 16,900 are pending.

