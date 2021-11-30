Uttarakhand announces repeal of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday announced the repeal of the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, which brought four revered Hindu shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and 49 other temples under the purview of a shrine board. The priests associated with the shrines in the poll-bound state have been protesting against the legislation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The law allowed the board to frame policies, sanction expenditure, etc as the highest governing body for the management of the shrines.

The decision to repeal the law was taken on the day a deadline the government set to resolve the issue ended.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formed a committee in July to look into the matter. The panel submitted its report last week. The government analysed the report before taking the decision as per a Cabinet subcommittee’s recommendations.

Dhami said the government decided to roll back the law based on the report and the recommendations. “The government will speak to all the parties concerned now and take appropriate action on improving the facilities for the pilgrims. The repeal of the law would soon be approved by the Cabinet before bringing a Bill on the same in the assembly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protesting priests thanked the government for the move. “We are happy that the government has decided to repeal the Act. We are thankful that they have supported the truth and (taken cognisance) of our struggle of two years. We have no grudges against anyone now,” said KK Kothiyal, president, Char Dham Haq Haqooqdhari Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat.

The priests were protesting against the Act under the banner of the Mahapanchayat.

Also Read | Ecostani | Proceed with Char Dham project — with strict ecological safeguards

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government passed the law when Trivendra Singh Rawat was the chief minister in 2019. The legislation triggered protests as priests associated with the four shrines opposed it. The priests have been accusing the government of snatching away their traditional rights associated with the shrines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elections in Uttarakhand, where the BJP has been forced to change its chief ministers twice this year, are due early next year. The Congress is hoping to return to power in the state while Aam Aadmi Party too is expected to make inroads into the state.

State BJP chief Madan Kaushik said the party wholeheartedly welcomes the decision. “In a democracy, no decision taken by any government is final. There is always a margin to change it according to the sentiments of the people like in the case of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act. The government has rolled back the decision while respecting the sentiments of priests community.”

Congress said the fear of loss in the elections forced the government to announce the repeal. “The government faced a loss of votes. This decision is purely out of that fear. But this will not benefit them in the upcoming polls,” said Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jai Singh Rawat, a political commentator, said priests have been demanding the repeal of the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act for two years. He added the pressure to repeal it mounted after the BJP-led central government repealed the three farm laws enacted last year in the face of the protests. “The BJP was fearing vote loss due to the law (Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act) in the assembly elections. Now, much will depend on how both the BJP and Congress use the issue in the polls.”