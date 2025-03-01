Uttarakhand avalanche live updates: Rescue operation continues to save 22 more workers
Uttarakhand avalanche live updates: At least 22 workers remain trapped a day after 33 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were rescued from an avalanche in Mana, a high-altitude village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The rescue operation continued on Saturday but was temporarily halted as night fell over the snow-covered terrain....Read More
Uttarakhand’s Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman provided an update, stating that while 33 trapped labourers had been rescued, 22 were still unaccounted for amid harsh weather conditions.
A list released by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority identified the trapped workers as belonging to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, among other states. However, 10 workers’ states of origin were not specified.
According to an Army public relations officer (PRO), four of the rescued workers are in critical condition. All 33 rescued labourers have been shifted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Mana for medical care.
Mana, located three kilometers from Badrinath, is the last village on the India-Tibet border at an altitude of 3,200 meters.
Footage from the site shows rescue teams struggling through deep snow in a landscape completely blanketed in white.
The rescue operation was suspended due to worsening weather conditions and the risk of additional avalanches. Two smaller avalanches had already followed the initial one.
The avalanche struck between 5.30 am and 6 am, burying workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army. More than 100 personnel from the Ibex Brigade, trained for high-altitude rescues, were deployed. The teams included doctors and ambulances.
Rescue efforts remain difficult due to continuous snowfall, rain, and darkness. Chamoli's Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi stated that while Army and ITBP teams stationed in Mana had been working since morning, reinforcements from outside were unable to reach the site because of severe weather conditions.
Local villagers noted that the accident site is prone to avalanches during winter and that the BRO camp is usually closed at this time of the year.
Uttarakhand avalanche live updates: CM Dhami announces temporary control room in Joshimath
Uttarakhand avalanche live updates: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced the establishment of a temporary control room in Joshimath to facilitate better monitoring of the ongoing rescue operations following the avalanche that trapped 52 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers.
"PMO, HMO, and RMO are constantly taking updates on the situation. Indian Air Force helicopters are also kept on standby, and they will get to work as soon as the weather clears. Some rescue teams are also going by road. We will set up a temporary control room in Joshimath," Dhami told reporters.
He also mentioned that the state government has set up a helpline to assist the families of the trapped workers, who belong to various states.
"Since the workers who are trapped have come from different states, we have issued helpline numbers for them. We are just praying that everyone comes out safe," he added.
Uttarakhand avalanche live updates: Rescue operation continues to save 22 more workers
Uttarakhand avalanche live updates: Uttarakhand's disaster management secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, said that 33 trapped labourers have been rescued, while 22 remain unaccounted for amid severe weather conditions.
Providing a correction to earlier reports, Suman clarified that two of the initially reported 57 trapped workers were actually on leave, bringing the actual number of those caught in the avalanche at the BRO camp to 55.
Of these, 33 have been rescued, while efforts continue to locate the remaining 22, he added.
According to a list released by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, the trapped workers belong to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, among other states. However, the list does not specify the home states of 10 labourers.
Suman acknowledged the difficulties posed by the deep snow, which is nearly seven feet high near the avalanche site. Despite the challenges, he said, more than 65 personnel are actively involved in the rescue efforts.