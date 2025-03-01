Uttarakhand avalanche live updates: Rescue operation continues to save 22 more workers

Uttarakhand avalanche live updates: An Indian Army team carries out rescue operations to bring out the trapped construction workers near Mana Pass in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday. (AP)

Uttarakhand avalanche live updates: At least 22 workers remain trapped a day after 33 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were rescued from an avalanche in Mana, a high-altitude village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The rescue operation continued on Saturday but was temporarily halted as night fell over the snow-covered terrain.

Uttarakhand’s Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman provided an update, stating that while 33 trapped labourers had been rescued, 22 were still unaccounted for amid harsh weather conditions.

A list released by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority identified the trapped workers as belonging to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, among other states. However, 10 workers’ states of origin were not specified.

According to an Army public relations officer (PRO), four of the rescued workers are in critical condition. All 33 rescued labourers have been shifted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Mana for medical care.

Mana, located three kilometers from Badrinath, is the last village on the India-Tibet border at an altitude of 3,200 meters.

Footage from the site shows rescue teams struggling through deep snow in a landscape completely blanketed in white.

The rescue operation was suspended due to worsening weather conditions and the risk of additional avalanches. Two smaller avalanches had already followed the initial one.

The avalanche struck between 5.30 am and 6 am, burying workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army. More than 100 personnel from the Ibex Brigade, trained for high-altitude rescues, were deployed. The teams included doctors and ambulances.

Rescue efforts remain difficult due to continuous snowfall, rain, and darkness. Chamoli's Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi stated that while Army and ITBP teams stationed in Mana had been working since morning, reinforcements from outside were unable to reach the site because of severe weather conditions.

Local villagers noted that the accident site is prone to avalanches during winter and that the BRO camp is usually closed at this time of the year.