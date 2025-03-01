Uttarakhand avalanche: 4 workers killed, 46 rescued; search on for 5 amid bad weather

At least four workers died after they were trapped under an avalanche in the high-altitude village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. 55 Border Roads Organisation workers were trapped under the avalanche on Friday. 50 were extricated from the snow and search for the remaining five workers is underway. Army personnel during the rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.(ANI)

The avalanche hit the BRO camp between 5:30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying the workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army.

Since then, rescue teams have been battling treacherous terrain, blinding snowfall and freezing temperatures in a desperate race against time to save the trapped workers.

“A massive avalanche hit the camp, trapping 55 workers there [two of the workers were on leave]. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (IRBP) and Indian Army personnel deployed there quickly started the rescue operations amid snowfall and freezing weather conditions,” Sandeep Tiwari, Chamoli’s district magistrate, said.

Indian Army rescues workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who got trapped under snow following the avalanche that struck near Mana village on 28th Feb, in Chamoli on Saturday. (ANI)

Rain and snowfall hampered the rescue efforts on Friday and the operation was suspended as the night fell.

On Saturday, after the weather improved, choppers were deployed to join the rescue operation.

According to PRO defence Dehradun, a total of six helicopters have been deployed for evacuation as the roads are blocked. These include 3 cheetah helicopters from the Indian Army, 2 cheetah helicopters from the Indian Air Force and one civil helicopter.

Uttarakhand CM conducts aerial survey



Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the avalanche-hit area. He also interacted with an injured labourer who was being airlifted to Jyotirmath for treatment.

"Took stock of the situation by conducting an aerial survey of the avalanche area near Mana in Chamoli district," Dhami said in a post on X.

He also said he instructed officials to ensure that the relief and rescue work is conducted quickly and effectively. "Our government is working promptly for the safety of the affected workers," Dhami added.