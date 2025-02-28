Uttarakhand avalanche: 32 rescued amid bad weather, snow and lurking danger | 10 points

Uttarakhand avalanche: The army and the authorities in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Friday rescued 32 of the 57 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers who were trapped under snow after an avalanche hit the high-altitude village of Mana. The rescue and relief operations were impeded by inclement weather.

In this photo by the Indian Army, a team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Village in Chamoli district. (AP)