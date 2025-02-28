Menu Explore
Avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli, over 57 feared trapped in snow

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 01:50 PM IST

Uttarakhand avalanche: Those feared trapped are construction workers.

An avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, entrapping at least 57 people under huge blocks of snow. The road to the affected area is also closed due to the avalanche.

Uttarakhand avalanche: The authorities have launched a rescue operation. (Representational photo)
Uttarakhand avalanche: The authorities have launched a rescue operation. (Representational photo)

Those trapped are construction workers. ITBP and army are engaged in the rescue operation in Mana village. SDRF and NDRF are trying to reach the spot.

This is a developing story. More information will be added shortly.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
