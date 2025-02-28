Avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli, over 57 feared trapped in snow
Feb 28, 2025 01:50 PM IST
Uttarakhand avalanche: Those feared trapped are construction workers.
An avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, entrapping at least 57 people under huge blocks of snow. The road to the affected area is also closed due to the avalanche.
Those trapped are construction workers. ITBP and army are engaged in the rescue operation in Mana village. SDRF and NDRF are trying to reach the spot.
This is a developing story. More information will be added shortly.
