Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Uttarakhand: 1 dead, several missing after 18-seater bus falls into Alaknanda river

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 09:34 AM IST

As per Uttarakhand police officials, the bus went "out of control" and fell into the river near the Gholthir area of ​​Rudraprayag district.

At least one person has died after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda River on Thursday. As per initial reports, around seven people have been injured and several remain missing after the accident.

As per initial reports, around seven people have been injured and several remain missing after the bus accident.(HT Photo/Representational)
As per initial reports, around seven people have been injured and several remain missing after the bus accident.(HT Photo/Representational)

“One person has died and seven people injured after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teams of SDRF, police and administration are present on the spot for the rescue operation,” Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI.

As per IG Nilesh Anand Bharane from the Uttarakhand police, the bus went "out of control" and fell into the river near the Gholthir area of ​​Rudraprayag district.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and district administration have reached the site and launched rescue operations.

This is a developing story…

Follow Us On