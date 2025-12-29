Uttarakhand CM Dhami phones father of Tripura student murdered in Dehradun

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday phoned the father of the 24-year-old student from Tripura, who died last week, days after he was allegedly called a “Chinese” and attacked with blunt objects in Dehradun, to express his sorrow over the murder. Angel Chakma was allegedly called a “Chinese” and attacked with blunt objects in Dehradun. (PTI)

In a statement, the state government said Dhami told Angel Chakma’s father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, that five accused have been arrested. He added efforts were underway to arrest the main accused suspected to have fled to Nepal.

The statement quoted Dhami as saying that a reward has been announced to facilitate the arrest of the sixth accused, and a team has been dispatched for the purpose. Dhami assured that the Uttarakhand government will ensure strict punishment for all those involved. He emphasised that students from across the country and abroad come to the state to pursue education in Uttarakhand.

Dhami, who spoke with Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh over the murder, reiterated that the state government stands with the victim’s family. He assured that he would also speak with Saha regarding assistance to the Chakma family. He added that his government will also extend all possible help to the family.

Angel Chakma’s brother, Michael, said they were out to buy groceries on December 9 when a group of inebriated people started a fight with them, used racist slurs, and stabbed his sibling. Angel Chakma was rushed to a hospital, where he died on December 26.