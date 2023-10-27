News / India News / Uttarakhand CM spearheads investment drive at Chennai Roadshow, signs MoUs worth 10,150 cr

Uttarakhand CM spearheads investment drive at Chennai Roadshow, signs MoUs worth 10,150 cr

ByHT News Desk
Oct 27, 2023 02:47 PM IST

A major highlight of the event was the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth an impressive ₹10,150 crores.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday led a high-profile delegation in a roadshow in Chennai to promote the upcoming two-day Global Investor Summit scheduled for December. Dhami held crucial meetings with a diverse array of investors from various sectors, setting the stage for economic growth and development in the state.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Third from Left).
A major highlight of the event was the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth an impressive 10,150 crores. These MoUs were inked in the presence of Dhami and involve a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and the energy sector. The investments promise to bolster Uttarakhand's economic landscape significantly.

Among the notable MoUs signed during the Chennai Roadshow, 1,000 crore was pledged by July Ventures for startup and equvator projects, while Kshana Group committed 1,000 crore for investments in the healthcare sector. SRM University also entered an MoU worth 600 crore for higher education initiatives, including a heliport. Additionally, 500 crore worth of agreements were signed with the Refex Group in the energy sector, 250 crore with Enfla Movi Group for Aroma Park, and 100 crore with Miltex Group for investments in the tourism sector.

The second session of the event witnessed further enthusiasm from investors, with 1,000 crore committed by Apollo Hospital, 1,000 crore by Craft Smith India, 4,000 crore by Infinity Global, and 200 crore by TPCI.

Extending a warm invitation to the investors to participate in the Global Investor Summit, Dhami emphasized the spiritual and cultural connection between Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, drawing parallels between Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and the revered Shri Kedarnath and Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand. He stressed the importance of building on this connection, further promoting the Uttarakhand and Tamil Sangamam.

Highlighting the potential for investment across various sectors, the chief minister noted that Uttarakhand is not only a world-class tourist destination but also offers vast opportunities in areas such as food processing, auto component manufacturing, education, and healthcare.

Over the past few months, more than 30 policies have been amended to enhance the state's appeal to investors, a government release said.

The Global Investor Summit will be held in Dehradun on December 8 and 9. The overarching theme for the upcoming Global Investor Summit has been set as "Peace to Prosperity," emphasizing the state's commitment to transforming peace into economic prosperity.

