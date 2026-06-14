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Murder in a Dehradun village triggers violence between two communities; heavy security deployed

While the police have pointed to a water row as the trigger, the family of the deceased has claimed a money dispute as the reason.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 05:20 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A violent clash broke out between two communities in the Bairagiwala village in Dehradun district in Uttarakhand, wherein a man was killed and three seriously injured.

Heavy security was deployed after an angry mob allegedly targeted houses of the accused.(ANI Video Grab)

While the police have pointed to a water row as the trigger, the family of the deceased has claimed a money dispute as the reason. The dispute, which took place on Saturday, escalated after a disagreement between two groups led to stone-pelting, arson and retaliatory violence, ANI news agency reported.

A case was registered against three accused and 25 unidentified individuals, with the village remaining on alert. Heavy security was deployed after an angry mob allegedly targeted houses of the accused and set a house on fire after the death of one person. The residence of one of the accused was also demolished in the presence of police and district administration officials.

Also Read | ‘Nails pulled out, genitals wounded’: 5 shocking details in Dalit teen's murder in Uttarakhand

What do we know about the clashes?

The deceased's father, meanwhile, alleged that his son was killed after being attacked during a money-related confrontation linked to an earlier dispute.

“I wasn't there. There wasn't actually a fight right then. The conversation about money had taken place the day before. The lad had 14,000. He must have asked for the money yesterday. When he gave the money today, he was killed,” the father told ANI. “If the police do not take action, we will not let the dead body leave this place,” the father added.

Dehradun SP (Crime) Jitendra Chaudhary said the police was searching for the rest of the accused, adding that they would be arrested soon. “We are currently registering a case based on the formal complaint lodged by the family members, and further action will follow. Separate police teams have been formed,” ANI cited SP Chaudhary as saying.

 
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