Uttarakhand doctors look to develop one clinical protocol for Covid-19 treatment

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:42 IST

Dehradun: Uttarakhand health department is trying to develop a single treatment protocol for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in the state on the lines of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Amit Singh Negi, secretary, health, said a single treatment protocol is being developed in the hill state that can be followed across all the districts.

“We’ve appointed nodal officers who are conducting videoconferences with doctors to learn about the best treatment methodology and implement them on patients accordingly. This way we’ll be giving the best possible care to our patients. We’re in touch with officials from other states such as Kerala, where the recovery rate is good,” said Negi.

Dr. Ashutosh Sayana, principal of Government Doon Medical College, who is the nodal officer for the initiative, said that the officials are trying to arrive at a consensus on a single treatment plan for Covid-19 patients across the state.

“Initially, the recovery rate was good for patients admitted at Doon Hospital. We thought of discussing the treatment plan with doctors from other hospitals in Uttarakhand, take their suggestions, and also share our views to form a single treatment protocol. We’ll also imbibe from the treatment models of Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” said Dr. Sayana.

There would be uniformity with one treatment protocol and the best practices can be shared among doctors, he added.

The health department is also focusing on ramping up the infrastructure in hospitals across the state, as the hill state reported over 200 Covid-19 positive cases over the past four days.

On Saturday, Negi had asked all chief medical officers to improve health infrastructure in their districts.

“All districts should ensure the installation of adequate number of ICU (intensive care unit) beds, ventilators, procurement of medicines and oxygen supply in a bid to tackle any extreme possible situation,” said Negi. He also urged the officials to give him a regular update about Covid-19 situation in their respective districts.