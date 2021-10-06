Home / India News / Uttarakhand govt issues SOP for Char Dham yatra after court lifts limit on pilgrims. Check details
india news

Uttarakhand govt issues SOP for Char Dham yatra after court lifts limit on pilgrims. Check details

Char Dham Yatra
Char Dham Yatra
Published on Oct 06, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A day after the Uttarakhand high court lifted the daily limit on the number of devotees on Char Dham yatra, the state government issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for the pilgrims. Under the new guidelines, registration on the Char Dham Board portal will be mandatory for ‘darshan’ in the four dhams. However, yatra e-Pass from the portal is no longer required to visit the shrines.

The devotees should either be fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) or have to produce a negative Covid report not older than 72 hours. The relaxation comes in the wake of significant decline in daily Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Tuesday, a division bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma lifted the cap on pilgrims following the state government’s plea but added that every pilgrim will have to bring a negative Covid-19 test report or a vaccination certificate.

“As per Hon'ble High Court of Uttarakhand order dated 05/10/2021 regarding the Chardham Yatra, upper ceiling on number of pilgrims visiting the dham temples has been removed. However all the pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand have to register themselves only on the portal http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in and follow the Uttarakhand State Covid-19 SOP,” says Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board on its website.

The court stayed the Char Dham yatra in June owing to the disastrous second wave of Covid-19 pandemic as hundreds of thousands lost their lives. Later in September, the court lifted the stay but limited the number of daily pilgrims to the four revered Himalayan shrines - 800 for Kedarnath, 1000 for Badrinath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri. It had also banned bathing in any reservoir or spring located around the shrines.

In its latest order, the court has directed the state government to increase the healthcare facilities on Char Dham routes and shines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand high court× badrinath dham covid-19 + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out