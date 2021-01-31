Uttarakhand govt signs MoU with NTPC to develop Kedarnath
- The funds will be used for construction of sacred paths, queue management, seating arrangement for pilgrims and rain shelters near Mandakini river and temple complex, water ATM kiosks among other work.
The Uttarakhand government on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for development work to be carried out at the Kedarnath shrine in the state.
The MoU was signed as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of NTPC which will be donating ₹25 crore to the shrine for various reconstruction work and development of facilities for pilgrims.
The funds will be used for construction of sacred paths, queue management, seating arrangement for pilgrims and rain shelters near Mandakini river and temple complex, water ATM kiosks among other work.
Dilip Jawalkar, secretary for tourism in the state informed that as per the MoU, the funds will be paid by NTPC in installments to Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust.
“The funds will be used by the Trust for development work at the shrine and full transparency will be exercised in the selection of working institutions while ensuring adherence to procurement rules,” said Jawalkar.
He further added that the state government aims to maximize the development of tourism facilities in the state by getting public sector undertakings to participate so that better facilities can be provided to tourists and various types of high-income employment opportunities are available to the local people.
He also thanked the representatives of NTPC and said that environmental regulations and transparency will be taken care of in carrying out the construction work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws like death warrants that must be taken back, says AAP's Sanjay Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister seeks excavation of site where temple ruins were found in Odisha
- Earlier this week, a team of ASI's Bhubaneswar circle had found remnants of a 10th century temple of the Somavamshi dynasty near Bhubaneswar's Suka-Sari temple, a 13th century monument under protection of the central body that was completely excavated 4-5 years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala's Covid-19 management saved large number of lives: KK Shailaja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand govt signs MoU with NTPC to develop Kedarnath
- The funds will be used for construction of sacred paths, queue management, seating arrangement for pilgrims and rain shelters near Mandakini river and temple complex, water ATM kiosks among other work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP state election commissioner issues notice to TDP on YSRCP's compliant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP, AIADMK will contest together in Tamil Nadu': Nadda
- The party had also announced chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami as its candidate for the top post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief for SII as court rejects trademark-violation plea over `Covishield'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villagers protest in Pithoragarh after leopard attacks three women
- The villagers complained that the leopard is frequently visible in the area due to which locals are living in fear. They said that they have seen the leopard roaming in the area at 9 am in the morning, making it unsafe for them to step out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah welcomes TMC rebels in Delhi; Bengal politics enters 'chartered plane era'
- Never before in Bengal was a chartered plane hired by a party to carry defectors, political observers said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea moved in Supreme Court seeking stay on WhatsApp privacy policy updates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: Delhi Police files case against Tharoor, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater which killed 2 tribals in Telangana's Kumaram Bheem resurfaces
- The forest authorities, who observed the pug marks in the fields, identified it as the same male tiger which killed two people in nearby areas in November and had disappeared into the adjacent forests of Maharashtra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agitation continues to gain momentum, as more farmers head towards Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police preventing water tankers from reaching protesting farmers: Satyendra Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox