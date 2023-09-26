Uttarakhand govt signs MoU worth 2,000 crore with ropeway construction firm Poma Group in London

The Uttarakhand government has signed a memorandum of understanding worth ₹2,000 crore with global ropeway construction firm Poma Group in London. The MoU was signed by Uttarakhand's secretary (industries) Vinay Shankar Pandey on behalf of the state government.



Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said keeping in mind the geographical conditions of the state, there is immense potential for investment in the field of eco-friendly tourism in Uttarakhand.



The Poma Group has worked in Uttarakhand, having been associated with the Auli ropeway in Chamoli district of the state. The company is also also providing technical support in Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway & Yamunotri ropeway projects, the government statement said.



“The Poma Group has expressed its desire to invest in providing technical support for ropeway & establishing a Center of Excellence in many other religious and tourist places including Haridwar”, Dhami said.



Dhami said that the focus of his government is also on ecology & economy, along with tourism. The chief minister said that the state government is looking for different ways of investment in which there is a balance between development & environment.



“In such a situation, on one hand, options like ropeway will provide convenience to the tourists in Uttarakhand, while on the other hand, it will prove to be better from the environmental point of view, along with increasing the livelihood opportunities of the local people”, the CM added.



Dhami also participated in the meetings organised at the London roadshow for the Global Investors Summit in Dehradun. He met many leading industrial houses of London and held detailed discussions about possibilities of investment in the hill state. Dhami also invited all the investors to Uttarakhand for the Global Investor Summit to be held in the month of December this year. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami said that London is also a big center of service sector. He added that the Uttarakhand government’s aim is that global investors should come to the state, so that the industrial activities here can gain more momentum.

“Britain is established as a global center in the field of innovation & technology. Availability of London’s skilled manpower provides impetus to this sector. Uttarakhand too has been successful in making its mark in India, in the field of innovation & technology”, the government statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail