close_game
close_game
News / India News / Uttarakhand govt to build state guest house near Ram Temple in Ayodhya: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand govt to build state guest house near Ram Temple in Ayodhya: CM Dhami

ANI |
Jan 06, 2024 08:43 PM IST

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state government will build a state guest house near the grand temple of Lord Ram being built in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state government will build a state guest house near the grand temple of Lord Ram being built in Ayodhya. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state government will build a state guest house near the grand temple of Lord Ram being built in Ayodhya."

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo)
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo)

Also read: Ram Temple: First look of the magnificent Sinh Dwar released

It is noteworthy that, as a result of the special efforts of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government has allotted land for the state guest house in Ayodhya, said the CMO.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"A total of 4700.23 square metres of land has been allotted by the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Council in Ayodhya for the state guest house of Uttarakhand, where the guest house will be constructed by the Uttarakhand government," it added.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that the party will perform a 'Maha Aarti' at the bank of the Godavari River in Maharashtra's Nasik on the Ram Temple consecration day on January 22.

Also read: First, second floors of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be completed by Dec 2024: Temple official

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand consecration event.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Aditya L1 Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out