e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand man dies in revenue police’s custody in Almora, kin allege murder

Uttarakhand man dies in revenue police’s custody in Almora, kin allege murder

The family of the deceased has refused to accept his body.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 21:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
The police claim that the man’s condition deteriorated while he was in custody.
The police claim that the man’s condition deteriorated while he was in custody. (HT Photo/Representative use)
         

A 38-year-old Uttarakhand man died in revenue police’s custody in Almora on Saturday night leading to his family accusing the police of murder. They also refused to take his body, said officials.

According to Manisha Markana, tehsildar of Almora, the man hailing from Palyu village in Dhaulcheena block was taken into custody on Saturday following his wife’s complaint accusing him of assault and domestic violence.

“The revenue police then took the woman’s husband, Soban Singh, 38 in custody,” Markana said.

The official added that Singh’s health condition deteriorated on Saturday night, following which the officials rushed him to the community health centre in Dhaulacheena area of the district, where he died during the treatment.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The family of the deceased was informed about his deteriorating health condition when the cops rushed him to the hospital. The family has refused to take Singh’s body alleging the presence of injury marks on the deceased and have demanded an inquiry into this matter. A post-mortem examination was done but its report was awaited till the filing of this copy.

Singh had returned from Gujarat on May 12 after which he was home quarantined. The local tehsildar (revenue officer) further informed that the swab samples of the deceased were also taken and sent for testing as the real cause of death is not known yet.

tags
top news
2 Pak embassy officials expelled on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
2 Pak embassy officials expelled on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In