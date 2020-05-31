Uttarakhand man dies in revenue police’s custody in Almora, kin allege murder

india

A 38-year-old Uttarakhand man died in revenue police’s custody in Almora on Saturday night leading to his family accusing the police of murder. They also refused to take his body, said officials.

According to Manisha Markana, tehsildar of Almora, the man hailing from Palyu village in Dhaulcheena block was taken into custody on Saturday following his wife’s complaint accusing him of assault and domestic violence.

“The revenue police then took the woman’s husband, Soban Singh, 38 in custody,” Markana said.

The official added that Singh’s health condition deteriorated on Saturday night, following which the officials rushed him to the community health centre in Dhaulacheena area of the district, where he died during the treatment.

The family of the deceased was informed about his deteriorating health condition when the cops rushed him to the hospital. The family has refused to take Singh’s body alleging the presence of injury marks on the deceased and have demanded an inquiry into this matter. A post-mortem examination was done but its report was awaited till the filing of this copy.

Singh had returned from Gujarat on May 12 after which he was home quarantined. The local tehsildar (revenue officer) further informed that the swab samples of the deceased were also taken and sent for testing as the real cause of death is not known yet.