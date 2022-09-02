Uttarakhand man killed by wife’s relatives 11 days after wedding: Police

Rudrapur: A 38-year-old man was allegedly killed by his in-laws in Uttarakhand’s Almora district in a case of suspected hate crime, police said on Friday. The woman’s stepfather, stepbrother and stepmother have been arrested in connection with the case, an official said.

Police said Jagdish Chandra, a plumber by profession, married Geeta at a temple in Bhikiyasen on August 21 against the wishes of her family.

Chandra was allegedly abducted on Thursday by his in-laws from Bhikiyasen market when he was on his way to participate in a demonstration by Parivartan Party (UPP) in Nainital. His body was found the following day.

The body has been brought to Ranikhet for post-mortem, and further probe is underway, said senior superintendent of police (Almora) Pradeep Rai.

Rai said the place where the crime took place falls under revenue police. “Our police are supporting revenue officials,” he said.

He didn’t respond to allegations that the couple sought police protection but didn’t receive any assistance.

UPP president PC Tiwari described Jagdish Chandra as an upcoming Dalit leader of the area. ”The couple requested the administration for police protection but the request nor hearing and the consequences are in front of us,” he added.

Police said Geeta’s stepfather Joga Singh, brother Govind and stepmother Bhawana have been arrested.

“She (Chandra’s wife) had handed over a letter to SSP on August 27 seeking protection from her relatives and legal action against them,” Tiwari said, adding that Chandra could have been saved if the administration acted.

Chandra had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election twice from Salt assembly constituency in the state. In the 2022 assembly election, he secured a little more than 300 votes.

In her letter to SSP, Geeta said that she met Jagdish a year ago at the Bhikiyasen market and when he came to her village to provide water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission, she recognized him and they spoke. They were in touch with each other.

She said that she and Jagdish came to Almora on May 26 to get married but she didn’t have the relevant documents. When her stepfather learnt about her plan, he thrashed her and threatened her.

Geeta said she left her house on August 7 night from her home and went to Jagdish who lived in Bhikiyasen and got married on August 21.