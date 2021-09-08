Uttarakhand: NTCA seeks report on illegal construction in Corbett Tiger Reserve

National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has again written to chief wildlife warden, Uttarakhand, to investigate the allegations of tree felling, illegal construction of bridges and walls in Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) and submit a factual report in the matter.

In its letter dated September 6, the NTCA pointed out that it had written to the department on August 12 as well but the report has not been submitted. The letter urged the state forest department to get the matter investigated immediately.

Last month, wildlife activist and Supreme Court advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal sent a legal notice to NTCA member secretary. Bansal alleged flagrant violations of the Wildlife Protection Act and Forest Conservation Act in CTR. His legal notice alleged that illegal construction of bridges and wall was being done in Corbett near Kalagarh Forest Rest House.

JS Suhag, chief wildlife warden Uttarakhand said CTR field director has constituted a fact-finding committee in the matter to visit the areas mentioned in the allegations. “Based on the report of this committee, the factual report will be sent to NTCA”, he said.

Bansal said within Kalagarh and Pakhro area of CTR, forest officials were illegally constructing bridges. “Near Kalagarh Forest Rest House, Uttarakhand forest department is not only illegally allowing construction of around four bridges, it is also constructing high wall at the boundary of CTR,” he said.

Bansal said he also came to know that all the construction material except cement was being sourced from CTR, resulting in illegal mining of natural resources.

He also approached the Delhi high court in the matter. In its August 23 order, the high court directed the NTCA to treat the petition as a representation and look into the issues flagged by Bansal.

CTR director Rahul (who goes by his first name) also wrote to DFO Kalagarh forest division in July this year, seeking details of constructions or renovations between Kalagarh and Pakhro.

CTR, which is spread across 1,288 square km, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. It opens for tourists on November 15 every year for six months, till mid-June. There are 231 tigers inside CTR and 266 using the reserve, according to the latest report on tigers. This is the highest number of tigers across 50 tiger reserves in India.