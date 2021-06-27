Uttarakhand orders additional vaccines ahead of Char Dham Yatra. All you need to know

Ahead of the opening of the Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat directed the administration of additional doses of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for all the individuals related to the journey that is set to begin for the residents of three districts of the state -- Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag. Furthermore, Covid-19 vaccines have also been allotted for residents in the districts of Tehri and Pauri, news agency ANI reported, adding that these places are situated on the way of the Char Dham Yatra, and hence have been allotted the additional vaccines as well.

Following the order, 5,000 additional doses each have been provided to the aforementioned districts. However, Uttarkashi received 10,000 additional doses of the vaccine against coronavirus disease.

What is the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra?

The Char Dham Yatra (literally: the pilgrimage of four abodes) is a journey to a set of four ancient pilgrimage sites across India. The one in Uttarakhand consists of a smaller circuit but is equally sacred to many Hindus, who believe in making the yatra at least once in a lifetime. The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra circuit is formed of -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. The circuit is usually closed during winters and reopens for summers, but things this time had to be readjusted according to schedule in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who will be vaccinated in Uttarakhand?

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has instructed to vaccinate all those who will be in direct contact with pilgrims of the Char Dham Yatra before its commencement, to ensure the safety of both the locals and the visitors.

Guidelines have been issued to the concerned officials to vaccinate the priests, shopkeepers, dhaba operators, local residents, mule operators, cab drivers, and others associated with the Char Dham Yatra timely.

(With inputs from agencies)