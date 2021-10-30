Uttarakhand polls: Amit Shah to kick off BJP campaign with a rally at Dehradun today

Union home minister Amit Shah is all set to visit the poll-bound Uttarakhand on Saturday to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) election campaign with a planned mega rally in Dehradun, the capital of the hill state. Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, the BJP's state unit held a meeting at the party headquarters in Dehradun earlier this week to review preparations for the home minister’s rally, which is aiming to make it a massive one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This will be a massive rally where Amit Shah will address people and share his vision for the development of the state,” BJP state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar told Hindustan Times. “Lakhs of people and party workers will participate in the rally.”

Also Read | Amit Shah sets stage for 2022 UP polls, says ‘300+ seats once more’

According to the BJP functionary, Amit Shah will address the public meeting at the Bannu School ground in Dehradun on Saturday, beginning the party’s election campaign in Uttarakhand. At 11:20am, the home minister will launch the ‘Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana’ in Dehradun, following which Shah will travel to Haridwar to address the Shantikunj Golden Jubilee Year lecture series at 4pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP's Kuldeep Kumar said the local workers are confident that the people of the state will again repose their trust in the party and ensure their victory in the 2022 assembly polls.

The BJP's Uttarakhand unit has already been asking its leaders and workers to go to their respective areas and apprise others about Shah's rally, encouraging people to participate in it in a big way.

Notably, this is home minister Amit Shah’s second visit to Uttarakhand in recent times. On October 21, Shah conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the Kumaon division of the state, while assuring the state government of “every possible assistance”.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand assembly are scheduled to take place in early 2022. In the 2017 elections, the BJP secured 57 assembly seats, Congress won 11 seats and the rest of the seats were won by others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}