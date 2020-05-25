e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand reports 15 new Covid-19 positive cases, overall tally rises to 332

Uttarakhand reports 15 new Covid-19 positive cases, overall tally rises to 332

The state health department officials said of the 15 new Covid-19 cases, 11 have been reported from the hilly districts of Dehradun (1), Pauri Garhwal (3), Chamoli (2), Tehri Garhwal (1), Haridwar (3) and Pithoragarh (1).

dehradun Updated: May 25, 2020 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Preparations complete for the opening of the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
Preparations complete for the opening of the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
         

Uttarakhand reported 15 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases till Monday afternoon, as the overall tally rose to 332 in the hill state.

The state health department officials said of the 15 new Covid-19 cases, 11 have been reported from the hilly districts of Dehradun (1), Pauri Garhwal (3), Chamoli (2), Tehri Garhwal (1), Haridwar (3) and Pithoragarh (1). While another four have been recorded in Udham Singh Nagar district in the plains. Of the three new cases from Pauri Garhwal district, a 48-year-old male patient, who was under home quarantine since his return from Ghaziabad, tested Covid-19 positive on Monday four days after his death.

Dr. Manoj Bahukhandi, chief medical officer of Pauri Garhwal district, said that a team of doctors had been sent to the deceased’s village to trace all those who came in contact with him.

Though four persons tested Covid-19 positive after their death in Uttarakhand, all of them had passed away because of comorbidity, the officials said.

The newly infected people are mostly migrant workers, who have returned to their native places from Mumbai, Punjab, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and New Delhi.

So far, Uttarakhand has tested 22,117 samples, of which 17, 315 have tested negative. The rate of doubling of cases in the last seven days stands at 3.98 days. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the state is at 17.68%. A total of 58 Covid-19 patients have recovered to date, including three who have left the hill state.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In