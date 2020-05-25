Uttarakhand reports 15 new Covid-19 positive cases, overall tally rises to 332

dehradun

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:38 IST

Uttarakhand reported 15 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases till Monday afternoon, as the overall tally rose to 332 in the hill state.

The state health department officials said of the 15 new Covid-19 cases, 11 have been reported from the hilly districts of Dehradun (1), Pauri Garhwal (3), Chamoli (2), Tehri Garhwal (1), Haridwar (3) and Pithoragarh (1). While another four have been recorded in Udham Singh Nagar district in the plains. Of the three new cases from Pauri Garhwal district, a 48-year-old male patient, who was under home quarantine since his return from Ghaziabad, tested Covid-19 positive on Monday four days after his death.

Dr. Manoj Bahukhandi, chief medical officer of Pauri Garhwal district, said that a team of doctors had been sent to the deceased’s village to trace all those who came in contact with him.

Though four persons tested Covid-19 positive after their death in Uttarakhand, all of them had passed away because of comorbidity, the officials said.

The newly infected people are mostly migrant workers, who have returned to their native places from Mumbai, Punjab, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and New Delhi.

So far, Uttarakhand has tested 22,117 samples, of which 17, 315 have tested negative. The rate of doubling of cases in the last seven days stands at 3.98 days. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the state is at 17.68%. A total of 58 Covid-19 patients have recovered to date, including three who have left the hill state.