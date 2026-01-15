Uttarakhand: SIT formed in farmer suicide case, 12 policemen transferred

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide of a 39-year-old farmer in Kathgodam who was allegedly cheated of ₹4 crore in a land deal, police said. A five-member SIT has been constituted under Inspector General (IG) of the Special Task Force (STF) Nilesh Anand Bharne. (Representative photo)

The deceased, a resident of Paiga village in Udham Singh Nagar district, allegedly shot himself at a hotel in Gaulapar on the intervening night of January 10 and 11.

A video of him accusing a few people, including police personnel, in Kashipur of cheating him of ₹4 crore in a land transaction, alleging that neither the land was provided nor his money returned, was shared on social media.

Around 12 police personnel, including three sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector, one head constable and seven constables, who were earlier suspended in connection with the case, have been transferred with immediate effect to Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts in the Garhwal range.

A five-member SIT was constituted under Inspector General (IG) of the Special Task Force (STF) Nilesh Anand Bharne. The team includes Superintendent of Police (SP), Champawat, Ajay Ganpati; Circle Officer, Tanakpur, Vandana Verma; Inspector Diwan Singh Bisht; and Sub-Inspector Manish Khatri, both from Champawat district, according to a statement issued by the Police Headquarters.

The police department has directed the SIT to probe the claims made in the video that surfaced on social media, as well as allegations against some locals and police personnel mentioned in an email sent by the deceased.

