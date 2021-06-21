Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana extend Covid lockdown with relaxations. Check what's allowed, what's not

Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Haryana on Sunday joined the list of states which extended their Covid-19 lockdown or lockdown like-restrictions for another week, but with a few relaxations in order to restart their economies. The relaxations come as a result of a decline in daily cases and deaths and an increase in recoveries.

Uttarakhand:

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state for another week starting from June 22. However, hotels, restaurants and bars can reopen at 50 per cent seating capacity.

Here are the relaxations provided by the state government:

> Groceries and general stores can now open for five days a week but will have to close on Saturdays and Sundays.

>Hotels, bars and restaurants can operate with 50 per cent of their capacity from 6am to 10pm.

> Offices involved in essential services function with full capacity.

> However, all government, semi-government and private offices can open with only 50 per cent attendance.

Also Read| Char Dham Yatra to resume for state residents beginning July 1

> Autos are allowed to operate in cities.

> Revenue courts are allowed to open.

Apart from the above guidelines, the Uttarakhand government has decided to open the Chardham Yatra for local residents from July 1. These residents belong to Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi. The Yatra for rest of the state residents will begin from July 11.

Tamil Nadu:

The Tamil Nadu government extended the ongoing lockdown till June 28. With regard to relaxations, the state government has divided all the districts into three categories: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3

Tier 1: This category comprises 11 districts including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Salem and Erode. No relaxation has been provided in these 11 districts as their active caseload is high. The existing Covid-19 restrictions will be continued. Shops selling essential commodities will continue to remain open.

Tier 2: Twenty-four districts including Madurai, Tiruchi,Thoothukudi, Perambalur come under Tier 2. Shops selling groceries and provisions can now remain open from 6am till 7pm. Private offices can function with 33% attendance. E-registration will be needed to travel in cabs and autos. Construction activities are permitted.

Also Read| Covid-19: Metro, bus services to resume services in Chennai starting Monday

Tier 3: State capital Chennai along with Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet come under this category. These districts get additional relaxations other than those given to Tier 2 districts. Public transportation is completely reopened. Metro services can resume with 50 per cent capacity. Sports and outdoor training is allowed from 6am to 7pm without spectators. Shooting of films and TV serials is permitted and only 100 people are allowed who have to undergo a Covid-19 test.

Haryana:

The ongoing lockdown has been extended by another week by the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government, but several Covid-19 restrictions have been eased. The lockdown in the state has been extended for the seventh consecutive time.

Here are the relaxations in Haryana as per Sunday’s state government order:

> Up to 50 people can attend weddings and funerals in Haryana with strict compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour. Earlier, the ceiling was at 21. Weddings can take place in courts but processions are not permitted.

> Corporate offices in the state can function with 100 per cent capacity.

> All shops can now open from 9am to 8pm. Shopping malls will continue to follow the previous timings of 10am to 8pm.

Also Read| Haryana extends lockdown till June 28

> Restaurants and bars, including those in malls and hotels, can open with 50 per cent citing capacity from 10am to 10pm.

> All swimming pools and spas in the state will remain shut.

> Club houses, restaurants and bars of golf courses can now open with 50 per cent capacity from 10am to 10pm.