What is an endoscopic camera, used to capture visuals of trapped workers in Uttarakhand tunnel?

The first-ever video clip from inside the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand where 41 workers are trapped after its collapse on November 12 came as a relief to the families who have been waiting their release for over one week.

The video footage shows workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline.

What is an endoscopic camera?

Primarily used for minimally invasive medical procedures in human body, endocscopic camera is one of the most technically demaning devices. Medical professionals use this device to inspect interior organs, joints and cavities for proper diagnosis and treatment procedures. The most modern endoscopic camera utilise the ‘chip-on-tip’ technology where the images are captured through a miniature package attached to end part of the device. The camera also illuminates the targeted area using the LEDs attached to the tip which allows the capture of proper visuals. The visuals are projected on a large-scale medical-grade screen or a stereoscopic viewing console. In the Uttarakhand tunnel, the officials used a flexi camera which allowed the wire to take the shape of the pipeline through which it was threaded in, making it more convenient for receiving the visuals. Officials used the endoscopic camera due its miniature shape and size, which allowed them to pierce through the pipeline with a narrow opening.

The 6-inch pipeline was inserted to send in food items including some hot meal. It will also be used to send mobiles and chargers as well.

