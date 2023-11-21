Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: First visuals of trapped workers released

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: In a small but significant victory for the administration, the rescuers were able to push a wider and more accommodating pipe through the rubble of the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse to make sure that the 41 trapped workers have access to more food, water and oxygen. Efforts continue to rescue 41 trapped workers in the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse incident,(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation on Monday when he called Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, ensuring all the support from the Centre to carry out the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the DRDO has also reached the crash site, launching mini-drones and robots to make sure that the operations are carried out smoothly.

The administration is currently carrying out a five-point plan to drill a rescue tunnel for the trapped workers. Vertical drilling will commence from three different points of the hill, reaching the trapped men in 2-3 days, as per the estimation given by Centre.

Uttarkashi's under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel collapsed on November 12, around 5:30am, trapping 41 workers in the rubble. The rescue operations are being carried out by NDRF, SDRF and other central and state bodies.