Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: First visuals of trapped workers released
Uttarakhand tunnel crash LIVE updates: One step closer to rescue trapped workers, the operation still faces lots of challenges.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: In a small but significant victory for the administration, the rescuers were able to push a wider and more accommodating pipe through the rubble of the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse to make sure that the 41 trapped workers have access to more food, water and oxygen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation on Monday when he called Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, ensuring all the support from the Centre to carry out the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the DRDO has also reached the crash site, launching mini-drones and robots to make sure that the operations are carried out smoothly.
The administration is currently carrying out a five-point plan to drill a rescue tunnel for the trapped workers. Vertical drilling will commence from three different points of the hill, reaching the trapped men in 2-3 days, as per the estimation given by Centre.
Uttarkashi's under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel collapsed on November 12, around 5:30am, trapping 41 workers in the rubble. The rescue operations are being carried out by NDRF, SDRF and other central and state bodies.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 21, 2023 08:46 AM IST
Endoscopy camera leads to breakthrough in Uttarakhand tunnel crash
An endoscopy camera was used to navigate through the rubble and grab the first visuals of the trapped workers in the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse in 10 days.Nov 21, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel LIVE: First images of trapped workers released
The first visuals of the 41 workers trapped inside the rubble was released by the rescue operatives after a six inch pipe was inserted through the crash to reach the trapped men.Nov 21, 2023 07:48 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel crash LIVE: Rescue workers try to make contact with trapped men
The rescue workers on site have been trying to establish a clearer contact with the trapped men inside the rubble.Nov 21, 2023 07:37 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel crash LIVE updates: Boring to resume soon
The horizontal boring and vertical drilling to build a 53 meter tunnel for rescuing trapped workers is set to resume soon. The procedure was halted after hitting a minor snag, for the safety of those trapped inside.Nov 21, 2023 07:30 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel crash LIVE updates: 6-inch pipe inserted in rubble
In a small victory, a wider 6-inch pipe was inserted into the rubble to make sure that the supply of food, oxygen, water and medical supplies is increased for the 41 trapped workers.TopicsStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-