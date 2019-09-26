Uttarakhand village women to boycott candidates distributing liquor from Panchayat polls

india

Sep 26, 2019

Women from a Kumaon village in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand have resolved to boycott candidates found offering liquor to induce voters during October polls for 7000 gram panchayats in the state. Kashipur’s Banskhera village’s womenfolk will also protest against liquor distribution during the three-phase elections.

There is spurt in recovery of illegal liquor in Kumaon region while nominations for panchayat elections are being filed.

“We have formed a front to keep an eye on such candidates and their workers who distribute liquor in our area to influence elections,” said Rama Devi, a woman from Banskhera village.

The women from the village made their intent clear by staging a demonstration against the practice on Thursday.

Former village head (gram pradhan) Avtar Singh alleged that liquor distribution had already begun, “Supporters of some candidates have begun distributing liquor among voters after filing nomination. Polling for the panchayat in Banskhera will be held in the second phase on September 12.”

Kashipur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra said police had launched a drive against illicit liquor. “Police have conducted raids on several villages and seized country made liquor in considerable quantity along with equipment used in producing liquor. Police are alert to curb this malpractice in election,” Chandra said.

Sep 26, 2019